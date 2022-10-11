On Air: Off The Shelf
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 11, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94 1-1-0 1-1-1 2-2-1 0-0-0 0-2-1
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99 0-1-1 1-2-0 1-2-1 0-1-0 1-0-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 138 117 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 108 89 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 0-0-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 159 125 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 5 0 0 1.000 135 88 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
Washington 1 4 0 .200 90 128 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-2-0
New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-3-0 1-2-0
Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122 1-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 1-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102 3-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 4-1-0 3-0-0
Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Chicago 2 3 0 .400 86 106 2-0-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-2-0
Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61 2-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123 0-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22, London, GBR

Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 13, Jacksonville 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28

Minnesota 29, Chicago 22

N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17

New England 29, Detroit 0

New Orleans 39, Seattle 32

Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15

Tennessee 21, Washington 17

San Francisco 37, Carolina 15

Dallas 22, L.A. Rams 10

Philadelphia 20, Arizona 17

Baltimore 19, Cincinnati 17

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 30, Las Vegas 29

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

