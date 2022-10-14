On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 14, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
4
1
0
.800
152
61
2-0-0
2-1-0
3-1-0
1-0-0
0-1-0

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94 1-1-0 1-1-1 2-2-1 0-0-0 0-2-1
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99 0-1-1 1-2-0 1-2-1 0-1-0 1-0-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 138 117 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 108 89 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 0-0-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 159 125 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 5 0 0 1.000 135 88 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-2-0
New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-3-0 1-2-0
Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122 1-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 1-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102 3-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 4-1-0 3-0-0
Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 1-4-0 0-2-0
Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61 2-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123 0-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 12, Chicago 7

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday’s Games

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|20 Fort Stewart Tech Expo
10|20 The Urgency of Data Sharing in...
10|20 Building a Long-Term Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories