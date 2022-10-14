NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div
Buffalo
4
1
0
.800
152
61
2-0-0
2-1-0
3-1-0
1-0-0
0-1-0
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|152
|61
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|131
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|116
|118
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|98
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|118
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|69
|94
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|2-2-1
|0-0-0
|0-2-1
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|111
|80
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Houston
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|86
|99
|0-1-1
|1-2-0
|1-2-1
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|138
|117
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|108
|89
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|133
|125
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|77
|128
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|159
|125
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|136
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|75
|80
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|88
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|4-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|93
|72
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|103
|93
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|102
|135
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|83
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|118
|122
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|New Orleans
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|128
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|93
|122
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|115
|102
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|4-1-0
|3-0-0
|Green Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|97
|96
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|93
|118
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|Detroit
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|140
|170
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|108
|61
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Arizona
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|123
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|80
|116
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|127
|154
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday’s Games
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.