NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div
Buffalo
5
1
0
.833
176
81
2-0-0
3-1-0
4-1-0
1-0-0
0-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|159
|137
|1-2-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|147
|165
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|4-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|155
|146
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|115
|128
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|113
|140
|2-1-0
|1-2-1
|3-3-1
|0-0-0
|1-3-1
|Jacksonville
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|155
|137
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|Houston
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|106
|137
|0-1-1
|1-3-0
|1-3-1
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|181
|161
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|132
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|168
|186
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|107
|162
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|223
|172
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|189
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|Las Vegas
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|163
|150
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Denver
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|100
|115
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|161
|105
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|5-0-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|150
|130
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Dallas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|134
|104
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|125
|156
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|171
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|124
|124
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|124
|149
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-4-0
|2-0-0
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|175
|200
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|139
|118
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|4-1-0
|3-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|126
|132
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|Green Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|128
|146
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|146
|194
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-4-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Seattle
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|183
|186
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|104
|126
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|156
|176
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|145
|133
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday, Nov. 7
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
