Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 31, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
6
1
0
.857
203
98
3-0-0
3-1-0
4-1-0
2-0-0
0-1-0

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98 3-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159 1-3-0 4-0-0 4-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163 1-2-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138 2-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0
Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157 2-2-0 1-2-1 3-3-1 0-1-0 1-3-1
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
Houston 1 5 1 .214 116 154 0-2-1 1-3-0 1-4-1 0-1-0 1-1-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 2-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 2-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186 1-3-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197 1-2-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-1-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 2-2-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0
Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 2-2-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174 2-1-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 7 0 0 1.000 196 118 4-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 5-0-0 2-0-0
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 4-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 5-2-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 3-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 0-1-0
Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205 3-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 3-3-0 1-2-0
New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-4-0 1-2-0
Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 1-3-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0
Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186 2-3-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 2-5-0 2-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144 4-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 5-1-0 3-0-0
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181 2-1-0 1-4-0 2-0-0 1-5-0 0-2-0
Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0
Detroit 1 6 0 .143 173 225 1-3-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 1-4-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199 3-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 3-3-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 4-2-0 3-0-0
L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 3-3-0 1-2-0
Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-4-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22

Sunday’s Games

Denver 21, Jacksonville 17, London, GBR

Atlanta 37, Carolina 34, OT

Dallas 49, Chicago 29

Miami 31, Detroit 27

Minnesota 34, Arizona 26

New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17

New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0

Philadelphia 35, Pittsburgh 13

Tennessee 17, Houston 10

San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 14

Seattle 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Washington 17, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Top Stories