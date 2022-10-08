On Air: Encounter
Nichols returns kick 98 yards, San Diego tops Drake 22-10

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 5:45 pm
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — early in the fourth quarter and San Diego turned back Drake 22-10 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs closed within 15-10 with a 14-yard touchdown run by Ian Corwin one play after teammate Zach Drummond recovered a muffed punt. That’s when Nichols took the ensuing kickoff straight ahead, avoided a couple tacklers and then cut to the left sideline and raced to the end zone.

The Toreros (2-3 1-1 Pioneer Football League) had built their lead with a short Chris Childers runs, a pair of Aidan Lehman field goals and Jagger Pagano’s sack for a safety.

Childers finished with 70 yards rushing.

Corwin was just 21-of-52 passing for 239 yards with an interception and four sacks for the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-3).

___

Top Stories