Sports News

Norfolk State recovers for win after blowing 17-point lead

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 5:47 pm
1 min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylan Adams hit Da’Quan Felton for the winning touchdown with five seconds remaining and Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 24-21 after blowing a 17-point lead on Saturday.

The Spartans scored the game’s first 17 points then eventually fell behind 21-17 when Morgan State’s Alfonzo Graham bolted 51-yards for a touchdown with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Norfolk State then drove 66 yards in nine plays, capped by backup quarterback Adams’s 3-yard pass to Felton for the Spartans’ first win of the season. It was the only pass attempt of the game for Adams.

Norfolk State built its early lead on a 34-yard run by Kevon King, a 1-yard run by starting quarterback Otto Kuhns and a 29-yard field goal by Grandin Willcox. Morgan State’s Carson Baker hit Tyler Wilkins with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first half and Norfolk State led 17-7.

After a scoreless third quarter, Baker scored on a 13-yard run midway through the fourth prior to Graham’s long run that gave the Bears their only lead of the game.

Kuhns completed 25 of 34 passes for 288 yards for the Spartans (1-5, 1-0 MEAC).

Graham had 203 yards on 23 carries for the Bears (2-3, 0-1).

