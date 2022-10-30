Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

O’Hara’s late TD run helps Sacramento St. edge Idaho 31-28

The Associated Press
October 30, 2022 12:52 am
1 min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Asher O’Hara spun and lunged into the end zone for a 2-yard score with 1:48 left and unbeaten Sacramento State held off Idaho for a 31-28 victory on Saturday night in a battle between ranked Big Sky Conference teams.

The teams entered unbeaten in conference play along with Montana State (7-1, 5-0). Neither faces Montana State this season.

Idaho (5-3, 4-1), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll,...

READ MORE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Asher O’Hara spun and lunged into the end zone for a 2-yard score with 1:48 left and unbeaten Sacramento State held off Idaho for a 31-28 victory on Saturday night in a battle between ranked Big Sky Conference teams.

The teams entered unbeaten in conference play along with Montana State (7-1, 5-0). Neither faces Montana State this season.

Idaho (5-3, 4-1), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to take a 28-24 lead with 6:26 remaining. O’Hara led a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by his game-winning run. The Vandals got to the Sacramento State 42-yard line on their final drive, but Gevani McCoy was sacked on fourth-and-11.

O’Hara threw just two passes, one for a touchdown, and had 75 of his 129 yards rushing in the first half. Jake Dunniway was 6-of-17 passing for 81 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for the third-ranked Hornets (8-0, 5-0). Cameron Skattebo had 134 yards rushing, 101 coming in the first half.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Marcus Harris intercepted a Dunniway pass, leading to McCoy’s 4-yard score to Hayden Hatten that gave the Vandals a four-point lead. McCoy finished with three touchdown passes and was 18-of-33 passing for 207 yards.

Attendance was 21,195, the fourth largest and biggest non-Causeway Classic game (played against rival UC Davis) at Hornet Stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News