On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Opportunistic Bowling Green beats Central Michigan 34-18

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022 6:18 pm
< a min read
      

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Demetrius Hardamon returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown as Bowling Green collected four takeaways in a 34-18 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

The Falcons (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) recovered three fumbles, pushing their season total to 12, and also had an interception by Walter Haire that led to a touchdown.

Bowling Green scored first and led throughout. The Falcons scored 17 points in the fourth quarter,...

READ MORE

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Demetrius Hardamon returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown as Bowling Green collected four takeaways in a 34-18 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

The Falcons (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) recovered three fumbles, pushing their season total to 12, and also had an interception by Walter Haire that led to a touchdown.

Bowling Green scored first and led throughout. The Falcons scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, including Hardamon’s touchdown after Kari Brooks’ sack, to pull away. Brooks had three of the Falcons’ six sacks.

Matt McDonald threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyrone Broden on his way to an 18-of-21 day for 253 yards for Bowling Green. Odieu Hilliare had 105 yards receiving and Jaison Patterson 101 rushing.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

Jase Bower threw for 185 yards, including a touchdown, and ran for 109 more for the Chippewas (2-6, 1-3) .

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News