Orioles and Blue Jays face off in season opener

The Associated Press
October 4, 2022 3:01 am
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -115, Orioles -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

...

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays for the season opener.

Baltimore had a 52-110 record overall and a 27-54 record at home last season. The Orioles averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 43-36 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .266.

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (finger), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .

Top Stories