Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles host the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
October 3, 2022 3:01 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (90-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-77, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-7, 5.37 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-6, 3.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -136, Orioles +115; over/under is 8 runs

Toronto Blue Jays (90-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-77, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-7, 5.37 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-6, 3.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -136, Orioles +115; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 44-34 record at home and an 82-77 record overall. The Orioles rank eighth in the AL with 170 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Toronto has a 43-35 record in road games and a 90-69 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 30-19 record in games decided by one run.

Monday’s game is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 24 doubles and 33 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 11-for-38 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 22 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 76 RBI for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-39 with five doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (finger), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|9 Digital States Survey Awards Party 2022
10|9 NASCIO 2022 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories