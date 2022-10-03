Orioles host the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (90-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-77, fourth in the AL East) Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-7, 5.37 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-6, 3.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) LINE: Blue Jays -136, Orioles +115; over/under is 8 runs

