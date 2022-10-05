Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

The Associated Press
October 5, 2022 3:01 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home skid.

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Baltimore has an 82-78 record overall and a 44-35 record at home. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .391.

Toronto is 44-35 on the road and 91-69 overall. The Blue Jays have a 62-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 24 doubles and 33 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-38 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 22 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-39 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

        Read more: Sports News

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (finger), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|11 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
10|11 NAVSEA Small Business Industry Day 2022...
10|11 Adobe, Yext & Carahsoft Networking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories