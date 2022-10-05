Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Baltimore has an 82-78 record overall and a 44-35 record at home. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .391.

Toronto is 44-35 on the road and 91-69 overall. The Blue Jays have a 62-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 24 doubles and 33 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-38 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 22 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-39 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (finger), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.