Orioles rally past Blue Jays 5-4 in doubleheader opener

BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

It was the first career homer for Vavra, and it capped Baltimore’s rally from a 4-0 deficit. Gabriel Moreno hit his first career home run for the Blue Jays, a three-run shot in the sixth.

Faced with the task of navigating 18 innings of baseball while also preparing for their playoff series, the Blue Jays used a different pitcher for each of the first four innings. Then Mitch White took over and worked the final four.

White (0-5) allowed five runs and seven hits.

DL Hall (1-1) earned his first career victory in relief, and Bryan Baker worked a perfect ninth for his first career save.

The doubleheader was scheduled after the teams were rained out Tuesday. The Blue Jays had already wrapped up the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles had already clinched a winning season.

Mike Baumann allowed four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings for Baltimore.

Otto Lopez opened the scoring for Toronto with an RBI single in the second. After Moreno’s drive to right-center made it 4-0, Austin Hays hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth for the Orioles.

Hall allowed singles to the first two batters of the eighth, but he worked out of that jam, setting the stage for Vavra’s big hit.

Lopez had three hits for the Blue Jays, and Ryan Mountcastle had three for the Orioles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Baltimore could have started Jordan Lyles on normal rest Wednesday but decided to let him end his season after a career-high 32 starts.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays had not announced a starter for the second game of the doubleheader. Baltimore was set to start Spenser Watkins (5-6).

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

