Portland State routs 2nd year D-II Lincoln University, 48-6

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 9:10 pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dante Chachere threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second quarter and Portland State routed NCAA Division II/III member Lincoln University (California), 48-6 on Saturday.

Lincoln, from Oakland, California, started its football program in 2021 and is in its first season as a member of the NCAA.

Chachere ran nine yards for a first-quarter touchdown, then threw five touchdown passes in an 18-minute span that covered the second quarter...

Chachere ran nine yards for a first-quarter touchdown, then threw five touchdown passes in an 18-minute span that covered the second quarter and was capped by a 3-yard toss to Tanner Beaman with 12:24 left in the third quarter that made it 41-0. Chachere hit Maclaine Griffin from 23-yard out, found Mataio Talaemotu with back-to-back throws of 32- and 29-yards and back-to-back throws to Beaman, including a 14-yarder to cap first-half scoring.

Chachere was 14 of 29 for 280 yards with an interception for the Vikings (2-3).

The Oaklanders (0-5) had 234 yards of offense. Rhett Reiley was 12 of 19 passing for 111 yards with two interceptions.

