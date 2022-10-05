On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 5, 2022 5:01 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland vs. Tampa Bay

Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8)) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2)

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)

Toronto vs. Seattle

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (ABC)

National League
St. Louis vs. Philadelphia

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7)) at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)

New York vs. San Diego

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego at New York, 8:07 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 8: San Diego at New York, 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego at New York, 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Houston vs. Toronto-Seattle winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston

New York vs. Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York

Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York

National League
(All Games on Fox or FS1)
Los Angeles vs. New York-San Diego winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Atlanta vs. St, Louis-Philadelphia winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelpia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Thursday, Oct. 20:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:

National League
(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 21:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

x-Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

Top Stories