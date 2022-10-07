Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
|American League
|Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland (Quantrill 15-5), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle (Ray 12-12) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (ABC)
|National League
|Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13), 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia (Suárez 10-7) at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: San Diego (Snell 8-10) at New York (DeGrom 5-4), 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at New York, 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Houston vs. Toronto-Seattle winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston
|New York vs. Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York
|National League
|(All Games on Fox or FS1)
|Los Angeles vs. New York-San Diego winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
|Atlanta vs. St, Louis-Philadelphia winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelpia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
Thursday, Oct. 20:
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Sunday, Oct. 23:
x-Monday, Oct. 24:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:
|National League
|(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18:
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
Friday, Oct. 21:
Saturday, Oct. 22:
x-Sunday, Oct. 23:
x-Monday, Oct. 24:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
