Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 8:30 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League
Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13), 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia (Suárez 10-7) at St. Louis, 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)

San Diego 1, New York 0

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: San Diego (Snell 8-10) at New York (deGrom 5-4), 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at New York (Bassitt), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Houston vs. Seattle

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle at Houston (Verlander 18-4)

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston

New York vs. Cleveland

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Cleveland at New York

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York

Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Cleveland

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York

National League
(All Games on Fox or FS1)
Los Angeles vs. New York-San Diego winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Atlanta vs. St, Louis-Philadelphia winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelpia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Thursday, Oct. 20:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:

National League
(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 21:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

x-Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

Top Stories