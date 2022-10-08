Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 11:55 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 1, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at New York (Bassitt 15-9), 7:07 p.m. (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Houston vs. Seattle

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle at Houston (Verlander 18-4)

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle

        Read more: Sports News

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston

New York vs. Cleveland

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Cleveland at New York

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York

Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Cleveland

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
National League
(All Games on Fox or FS1)
Los Angeles vs. New York-San Diego winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Thursday, Oct. 20:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:

National League
(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 21:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

x-Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|15 IACP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories