Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
|American League
|Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
|National League
|Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at New York (Bassitt 15-9), 7:07 p.m. (ESPN)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Houston vs. Seattle
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle at Houston (Verlander 18-4)
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle at Houston
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Cleveland at New York (Cole 13-8)
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York (Cortes 12-4)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Cleveland (Severino 7-3)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York
|National League
|(All Games on Fox or FS1)
|Los Angeles vs. New York-San Diego winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
|National League
|(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR New York-San Diego winner at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at New York-San Diego winner
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR New York-San Diego winner at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at New York-San Diego winner
Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at New York-San Diego winner OR New York-San Diego winner at Philadelphia
Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at New York-San Diego winner OR New York-San Diego winner at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at New York-San Diego winner OR New York-San Diego winner at Philadelphia
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR New York-San Diego winner at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at New York-San Diego winner
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR New York-San Diego winner at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at New York-San Diego winner
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
