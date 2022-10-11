On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 11, 2022 5:08 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston vs. Seattle

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Houston (Verlander 18-4), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle (8-6) at Houston, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)

New York vs. Cleveland

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Cleveland (Quantrill 15-5) at New York (Cole 13-8), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4) 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

National League
Los Angeles vs. San Diego

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego (Clevinger 7-7) at Los Angeles (Urías 17-7), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 12-3), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at Atlanta (Wright 21-5), 4:37 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

National League
(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

Top Stories