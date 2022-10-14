Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES (Best-of-3) American League Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Houston 2, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 4:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)

New York 1, Cleveland 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York (Cole 13-8) at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

National League Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles (Gonsolin 16-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego Musgrove 10-7), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta (Strider 11-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League (All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

National League (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7) (All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.