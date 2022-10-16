On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 16, 2022 12:28 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings

Cleveland 2, New York 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Cleveland 6, New York 5

Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York (Cole 13-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 15-5), 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

National League
San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14 — San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14 — Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston

Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston

National League
(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia at San Diego

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia at San Diego

Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego at Philadelphia

Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League

Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL

Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL

Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL

x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL

x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL

