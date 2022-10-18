Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 18, 2022 7:21 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings

        Read more: Sports News

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Cleveland 6, New York 5

Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York 4, Cleveland 2

Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, ppd.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 New York 5, Cleveland 1

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
National League
San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14 — San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14 — Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York (Taillon 14-5) at Houston (Verlander 18-4), 7:37 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York, 5:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m.

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York, 4:07 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York at Houston, 6:07 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at San Diego (Darvish 16-8), 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 4:35 p.m. (Fox/FS1)

Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:37 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (Fox/FS1)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League

Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL

Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL

Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL

x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL

x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|25 Aviano AB Tech Expo
10|25 Cloudflare Zero Trust Roadshow
10|25 Cloud Modernization: The Key to Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories