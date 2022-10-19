On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 19, 2022 11:01 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2

Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1

National League
San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Houston 1, New York 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: New York (Severino 7-3) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York, 5:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m.

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York, 4:07 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York at Houston, 6:07 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

National League
Philadelphia 1, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5

Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 10-7), 7:37 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (Fox/FS1)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League

Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL

Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL

Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL

x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL

x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL

