On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022 11:11 am
2 min read
      

AAll Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know...

READ MORE

AAll Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2

Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1

National League
San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Houston 2, New York 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston (Javier 11-9) at New York (Cole 13-8), 5:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston (McCullers 4-2) at New York (Cortes 12-4), 7:07, p.m.

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York (Taillon 14-5), 4:07 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York at Houston, 6:07 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

National League
Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego (Clevinger 7-7) at Philadelphia (Falter 6-4), 7:45 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7), 2:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (Fox/FS1)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League

Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL

Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL

Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL

x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL

x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|28 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
10|28 Government IT Insights: Fall Edition
10|28 The State of OT/ICS Cybersecurity in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories