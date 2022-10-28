On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 28, 2022 3:34 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2

Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1

National League
San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 4, New York 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5

National League
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6

Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Philadelphia vs. Houston

Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at Houston (Verlander 18-4), 8:03 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 8:03 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m.

x-Friday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

Top Stories