Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 31, 2022 8:12 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings

        Read more: Sports News

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2

Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal
National League
San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 4, New York 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5

National League
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6

Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Philadelphia 1, Houston 1

Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 29: Houston 5, Philadelphia 2

Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Houston (McCullers 4-2) at Philadelphia (Suarez 10-7), 8:03 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston (Javier 11-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 8:03 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

x-Sunday, Nov. 6: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|6 Cyversity 2022 Annual Conference: Power...
11|6 Government IT Congress West
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories