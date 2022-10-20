Robertson scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Stars, 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Robertson scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. The winger took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired a shot past Scott Wedgewood. The 21-year-old Robertson faced 23-year-old brother Jason for the second time in his career. The Robertson brothers also shared the... READ MORE

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Robertson scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

The winger took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired a shot past Scott Wedgewood.

The 21-year-old Robertson faced 23-year-old brother Jason for the second time in his career. The Robertson brothers also shared the same NHL ice last March when Toronto beat Dallas 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena.

Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million contract with the Stars this month after sitting out most of camp as a restricted free agent.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto (3-2-0). Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots, and Michael Bunting added two assists.

Tyler Seguin and Luke Glendening scored for Dallas (3-0-1), which got 40 saves from Wedgewood in his first action of the season.

The Leafs were coming off a dismal 4-2 loss to Arizona — the NHL’s 31st-ranked team in the standings last season — on Tuesday night that saw coach Sheldon Keefe deliver a strong public message for the second time in four games to start the schedule after also blasting Toronto on the heels of a 4-3 loss to Montreal on opening night.

Tied 1-1 through two periods, Toronto nudged in front 1:59 into the third period when Robertson made a nice play to shake Dallas captain Jamie Benn along the boards before eventually taking a feed from Bunting and beating Wedgewood.

Robertson nearly made it 3-1 a few minutes later, but fired wide on a 2-on-1 down low with Wedgewood at his mercy.

Dallas got back even at 7:21 on a power play when Seguin fired from in close for his second off a nice feed from former Leafs winger Mason Marchment after Kerfoot went to the box for delay of game.

The play was initially waved off for goaltender interference, but Stars head coach Pete DeBoer challenged the call. The sequence was eventually overturned after the NHL situation room determined Mitch Marner was responsible for the contact on Samsonov.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.

