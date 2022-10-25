Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Russian court hears appeal by Griner against 9-year sentence

The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 4:22 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner is taking part in the session via video call from a penal colony...

READ MORE

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner is taking part in the session via video call from a penal colony where she is being held.

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|31 SOFEX 2022: AUSA USA Security and...
10|31 Joint Services Aircrew Systems Industry...
10|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories