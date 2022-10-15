On Air: This Just In
Saint Francis (Pa.) rushes for 6 TDs in 57-7 win over LIU

The Associated Press
October 15, 2022 4:23 pm
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Lovell Armstead and and Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) had six rushing scores in a 57-7 victory over winless Long Island University on Saturday.

Armstead led eight rushers with 10 carries and 85 yards, and Holmes gained 61 yards on five rushes.

Cole Doyle was 15 of 22 for 273 yards and one touchdown for Saint Francis (4-2, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Doyle connected with Elijah Sarratt from 49 yards out for the receiver’s third straight game with a touchdown.

. Alex Schmoke added a 50-yard field goal — the fourth time a Saint Francis kicker has converted from 50-plus.

Long Island (0-6, 0-2) was outgained 554-235 and turned it over three times.

Jonathan DeBique rushed for 77 yards for LIU and Derek Green passed for 89.

