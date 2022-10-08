On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

C. H. Flowers 16, Wise 13

DuVal 41, Bladensburg 0

Eleanor Roosevelt 35, Bowie 24

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with...

READ MORE

PREP FOOTBALL=

C. H. Flowers 16, Wise 13

DuVal 41, Bladensburg 0

Eleanor Roosevelt 35, Bowie 24

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Flint Hill, Va. 50, Saint James 0

Frederick Douglass 50, Crossland 0

Kent Island 50, Parkside 6

Largo 62, Surrattsville 3

MD School for the Deaf 42, Valley Forge Military, Pa. 0

Marriotts Ridge 10, Wilde Lake 6

Milford Mill 37, New Town 14

Oakland Mills 18, Mt. Hebron 7

        Read more: Sports News

Oxon Hill 43, High Point 0

Perry Hall 27, Dulaney 14

Severn 56, Annapolis Area Christian 40

Sparrows Point 26, Patapsco 20

St. John’s Catholic Prep 1, Trinity, W.Va. 0

St. John’s, D.C. 34, Bishop McNamara 13

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|15 IACP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories