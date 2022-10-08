Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
C. H. Flowers 16, Wise 13
DuVal 41, Bladensburg 0
Eleanor Roosevelt 35, Bowie 24
Flint Hill, Va. 50, Saint James 0
Frederick Douglass 50, Crossland 0
Kent Island 50, Parkside 6
Largo 62, Surrattsville 3
MD School for the Deaf 42, Valley Forge Military, Pa. 0
Marriotts Ridge 10, Wilde Lake 6
Milford Mill 37, New Town 14
Oakland Mills 18, Mt. Hebron 7
Oxon Hill 43, High Point 0
Perry Hall 27, Dulaney 14
Severn 56, Annapolis Area Christian 40
Sparrows Point 26, Patapsco 20
St. John’s Catholic Prep 1, Trinity, W.Va. 0
St. John’s, D.C. 34, Bishop McNamara 13
