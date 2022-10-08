Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alden-Hebron 42, Orangeville 36
Amboy-LaMoille 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8
Black Hawk, Wis. 24, Warren 0
Byron 48, Oregon 6
Chicago Academy 53, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0
Chicago Ag Science 36, Dunbar 16
Chicago Marshall 52, Chicago Phoenix Academy 42
Chicago Sullivan 30, Steinmetz 6
Dakota 34, West Carroll 0
Flora 45, Vienna-Goreville 14
Foreman def. Chicago Roosevelt, forfeit
Forreston 42, Lena-Winslow 41, OT
Freeport (Aquin) 62, Rockford Lutheran 21
Freeport 35, Rockford Guilford 27
Glenbard West 28, Downers North 21
Kankakee 34, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6
Lanark Eastland 31, Pecatonica 23
Machesney Park Harlem 48, Rockford East 28
Monroe, Wis. 14, Durand 9
Orangeville 42, Milledgeville 38
Ottawa Marquette 52, Walther Christian Academy 0
Plainfield South 26, Plainfield Central 0
Rockford Boylan 14, Hononegah 13
Rockford Christian 45, Rock Falls 8
Rockford Christian Life 34, Dixon 27
Rockford East 34, Brodhead, Wis. 8
Rockford Jefferson 16, Rockford Auburn 12
South Beloit 42, Ashton-Franklin Center 17
Sterling Newman 57, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 24
Stillman Valley 28, Pearl City 24
Stockton 24, Galena 10
Tilden 34, Gage Park 0
Westinghouse 14, Whitney Young 13
Winnebago 30, River Ridge 24
