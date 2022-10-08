Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 10:41 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 19, Akr. East 13

Akr. Firestone 28, Akr. North 0

Bellaire 49, Shadyside 6

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience...

READ MORE

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 19, Akr. East 13

Akr. Firestone 28, Akr. North 0

Bellaire 49, Shadyside 6

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Cin. College Prep. 14

Cin. Moeller 25, Cle. St. Ignatius 10

Cin. Withrow 38, Cin. Woodward 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, Cols. Africentric 12

Corning Miller 36, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 21

Fairfield Christian 33, Zanesville Rosecrans 7

Garfield Hts. Trinity 14, Brooklyn 12

Harlan Christian, Ind. 40, Stryker 14

        Read more: Sports News

Hunting Valley University 34, Bedford 6

Montcalm, W.Va. 28, Beallsville 8

Painesville Riverside 36, Martinsburg, W.Va. 35

Toronto 40, Madonna, W.Va. 13

Warren De La Salle, Mich. 48, Day. Ponitz Tech. 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|15 IACP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories