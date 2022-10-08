Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 19, Akr. East 13
Akr. Firestone 28, Akr. North 0
Bellaire 49, Shadyside 6
Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Cin. College Prep. 14
Cin. Moeller 25, Cle. St. Ignatius 10
Cin. Withrow 38, Cin. Woodward 6
Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, Cols. Africentric 12
Corning Miller 36, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 21
Fairfield Christian 33, Zanesville Rosecrans 7
Garfield Hts. Trinity 14, Brooklyn 12
Harlan Christian, Ind. 40, Stryker 14
Hunting Valley University 34, Bedford 6
Montcalm, W.Va. 28, Beallsville 8
Painesville Riverside 36, Martinsburg, W.Va. 35
Toronto 40, Madonna, W.Va. 13
Warren De La Salle, Mich. 48, Day. Ponitz Tech. 3
