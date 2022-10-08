Trending:
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 10:47 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 42, Bishop Ireton 14

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Kenston Forest 0

Flint Hill 51, Saint James, Md. 7

Green Run 35, Bayside 7

Heritage-Newport News 14, Menchville 12

Herndon 21, Yorktown 13

Kecoughtan 7, Bethel 0

Paul VI Catholic High School 13, Potomac School 7

Phoebus 21, Hampton 0

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 46, Hargrave Military 19

St. Christopher’s 28, Fork Union Prep 7

Trinity Episcopal 55, St. Michael 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

