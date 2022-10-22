On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022 8:17 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dematha 17, St. John’s, D.C. 14

DuVal 16, Bowie 13

Eleanor Roosevelt 41, High Point 6

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and...

READ MORE

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dematha 17, St. John’s, D.C. 14

DuVal 16, Bowie 13

Eleanor Roosevelt 41, High Point 6

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.

Fort Hill 28, New Oxford, Pa. 0

Franklin 44, Towson 24

Georgetown Prep 35, Landon 7

Good Counsel 39, Bishop McNamara 0

KIPP College Prep, D.C. 35, Friendly 27

Kent Island 46, James M. Bennett 9

Kiski School, Pa. 31, Riverdale Baptist 22

Loyola 27, Gilman 16

        Read more: Sports News

Mergenthaler 42, Digital Harbor 0

Mt. Carmel 35, Boys Latin 12

Perry Hall 33, Parkville 6

Saint James 28, Potomac School, Va. 25

St. Mary’s 22, Archbishop Curley 3

Wise 35, Parkdale 0

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News