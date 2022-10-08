On Air: Encounter
Sports News

Sayin powers Pennsylvania to 59-28 romp over Georgetown

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 5:50 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiden Sayin threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score and Pennsylvania pulled away in the third quarter to post a 59-28 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

Sayin connected with Malone Howley for a 9-yard touchdown before hitting Justin Cayenne for a 26-yard score and Pennsylvania (4-0) grabbed a 17-7 lead after one quarter.

Sayin and Sterling Stokes hooked up for a 7-yard touchdown to push the Quakers’ lead to 24-7...

Pierce Holley threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dorrien Moultrie to get Georgetown (1-5) within 10 points at halftime and Mason Gudger opened the second half with a 94-yard kickoff-return touchdown to pull the Hoyas within 24-21.

From there, Trey Flowers had touchdown runs of 1 and 38 yards and Sayin had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard scoring strike to Rory Starkey Jr. as Penn took a 52-28 lead into the final quarter. Tysen Comizio’s 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

