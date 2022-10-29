On Air: Motley Fool Money
Schuster, Hoosman lead North Dakota past Abilene Christian

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw for two scores, Tyler Hoosman ran for two others, and North Dakota defeated Abilene Christian 34-31 on Saturday.

Schuster’s twin 4-yard TD passes to Bo Belquist and Garett Maag, both in the second quarter, helped the Fighting Hawks take a 20-14 halftime lead. Hoosman also scored from close range — 2 yards in the third quarter and 5 yards in the fourth — to produce a 34-24 lead.

Rovaughn Banks had a 1-yard run to draw the Wildcats within 34-31 with 7:48 remaining but North Dakota did not give the ball back, running off 13 plays to end the game.

Tommy Schuster was 23-of-32 passing for 292 yards and Hoosman ran for 112 yards on 20 carries. Belquist had 100 yards on seven catches for North Dakota (5-3).

Maverick McIvor completed 21 of 32 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns for Abilene Christian (5-3).

