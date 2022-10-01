On Air: Federal News Network program
Sluka leads undefeated Holy Cross to 30-21 win over Harvard

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 5:24 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, leading undefeated Holy Cross to a 30-21 victory over Harvard on Saturday.

Sluka completed 17 of 31 passes for 300 yards. His primary receiver was Jalen Coker, who caught 10 passes for 166 yards with a long of 62 yards. Coker had one touchdown on a 2-yard reception. Sluka also had a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ayir Asante.

The Crusaders’ first score, a 27-yard run by Sluka, was set up Devin Haskins’ block of a Harvard punt. Holy Cross also recovered two fumbles that led to short drives and 10 points.

Holy Cross (5-0), the No. 11 FCS team, had 447 total yards to 366 for Harvard.

Leading 27-21 with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter, Holy Cross drove 55 yards in 12 plays to go ahead by a second score when Derek Ng kicked a 49-yard field goal, his third make of the game. Trailing 30-21, Harvard only reached the Holy Cross 37-yard line on the final drive.

Harvard’s Charlie Dean completed 19 of 34 passes for 262 yards with one touchdown, a 19-yard pass to Kym Wimberly. Aidan Borguet had 80 yards rushing with two touchdowns and Wimberly had 99 receiving yards for the Crimson (2-1).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

