Southern Miss tops Texas State in wild finish

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Chandler Pittman caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilcke with 32 seconds remaining and Southern Mississippi defeated Texas State 20-14 on Saturday night to ruin homecoming for the Bobcats.

Texas State had taken a 14-13 lead with 1:21 to go when Layne Hatcher connected with Ashtyn Hawkins who outran the defense for a 74-yard touchdown pass.

Wilcke completed 18 of 25 passes for 187 yards for the Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt). Frank Gore Jr. added 91 yards rushing.

Hatcher was 25 of 42 passing for 254 yards but the Bobcats (3-5, 1-3) were held to minus-6 net rushing yards for 249 yards of total offense. Calvin Hill and Lincoln Pare were their leading rushers with 3 yards each.

