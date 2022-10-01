On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 5:31 pm
1 min read
      

MLB

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
Line

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller...

READ MORE

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Philadelphia -240 at WASHINGTON +194
at MILWAUKEE OFF Miami OFF
at ST. LOUIS -200 Pittsburgh +168
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Arizona OFF
at LA DODGERS -295 Colorado +240
N.Y Mets -120 at ATLANTA +102
American League
at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -210 Baltimore +176
at TORONTO -180 Boston +152
at CLEVELAND -215 Kansas City +180
at HOUSTON -170 Tampa Bay +144
at LA ANGELS -156 Texas +132
at SEATTLE -260 Oakland +215
Interleague
Chicago White Sox -112 at SAN DIEGO -104
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Liberty (47½) at OLD DOMINION
UTEP (56½) at CHARLOTTE
at WESTERN MICHIGAN 15½ 15½ (52½) New Hampshire
at ARKANSAS STATE (58½) UL Monroe
at WESTERN KENTUCKY (54½) Troy
LSU (45½) at AUBURN
at COASTAL CAROLINA (69½) Georgia Southern
Cincinnati 11½ 10½ (58½) at TULSA
at NEBRASKA (61½) Indiana
at DUKE (54½) Virginia
San Jose State ½ (42½) at WYOMING
at CLEMSON (45½) NC State
Georgia 28½ 29½ (54½) at MISSOURI
at TEXAS (61½) West Virginia
UAB 10½ (51½) at RICE
at NEW MEXICO STATE 15½ 14½ (54½) Florida International
at PITTSBURGH 20½ 21½ (47½) Georgia Tech
at ARIZONA 10 17½ (58½) Colorado
at USC 19½ 25½ (60½) Arizona State
at OREGON 13½ 16½ (62½) Stanford
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Minnesota 1 3 (41½) at NEW ORLEANS
at DALLAS 3 (41½) Washington
LA Chargers 7 (44½) at HOUSTON
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (39½) Chicago
at DETROIT (47½) Seattle
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (42½) Tennessee
Cleveland 3 (47½) at ATLANTA
at PITTSBURGH (41½) NY Jets
Buffalo 4 3 (51½) at BALTIMORE
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (45½) Jacksonville
Arizona 3 (43½) at CAROLINA
at GREEN BAY (39½) New England
at LAS VEGAS (45½) Denver
at TAMPA BAY 1 1 (45½) Kansas City
Monday
at SAN FRANCISCO (42½) LA Rams

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 BSides St. Louis!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories