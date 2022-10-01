MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
Line
|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Philadelphia
|-240
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+194
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+168
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-295
|Colorado
|+240
|N.Y Mets
|-120
|at
|ATLANTA
|+102
|American League
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-210
|Baltimore
|+176
|at TORONTO
|-180
|Boston
|+152
|at CLEVELAND
|-215
|Kansas
|City
|+180
|at HOUSTON
|-170
|Tampa
|Bay
|+144
|at LA ANGELS
|-156
|Texas
|+132
|at SEATTLE
|-260
|Oakland
|+215
|Interleague
|Chicago White Sox
|-112
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|-104
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Liberty
|2½
|4½
|(47½)
|at
|OLD
|DOMINION
|UTEP
|2½
|3½
|(56½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at WESTERN MICHIGAN
|15½
|15½
|(52½)
|New
|Hampshire
|at ARKANSAS STATE
|7½
|6½
|(58½)
|UL
|Monroe
|at WESTERN KENTUCKY
|5½
|5½
|(54½)
|Troy
|LSU
|3½
|8½
|(45½)
|at
|AUBURN
|at COASTAL CAROLINA
|9½
|9½
|(69½)
|Georgia
|Southern
|Cincinnati
|11½
|10½
|(58½)
|at
|TULSA
|at NEBRASKA
|3½
|5½
|(61½)
|Indiana
|at DUKE
|2½
|1½
|(54½)
|Virginia
|San Jose State
|½
|2½
|(42½)
|at
|WYOMING
|at CLEMSON
|7½
|6½
|(45½)
|NC
|State
|Georgia
|28½
|29½
|(54½)
|at
|MISSOURI
|at TEXAS
|9½
|7½
|(61½)
|West
|Virginia
|UAB
|9½
|10½
|(51½)
|at
|RICE
|at NEW MEXICO STATE
|15½
|14½
|(54½)
|Florida
|International
|at PITTSBURGH
|20½
|21½
|(47½)
|Georgia
|Tech
|at ARIZONA
|10
|17½
|(58½)
|Colorado
|at USC
|19½
|25½
|(60½)
|Arizona
|State
|at OREGON
|13½
|16½
|(62½)
|Stanford
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|(41½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at DALLAS
|1½
|3
|(41½)
|Washington
|LA Chargers
|7
|5½
|(44½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at NY GIANTS
|3
|3
|(39½)
|Chicago
|at DETROIT
|5½
|3½
|(47½)
|Seattle
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3
|3½
|(42½)
|Tennessee
|Cleveland
|3
|1½
|(47½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at PITTSBURGH
|3½
|3½
|(41½)
|NY
|Jets
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|(51½)
|at
|BALTIMORE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|6½
|(45½)
|Jacksonville
|Arizona
|3
|1½
|(43½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at GREEN BAY
|6½
|9½
|(39½)
|New
|England
|at LAS VEGAS
|1½
|2½
|(45½)
|Denver
|at TAMPA BAY
|1
|1
|(45½)
|Kansas
|City
|Monday
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|1½
|1½
|(42½)
|LA
|Rams
