The Associated Press
October 2, 2022 5:51 pm
at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF
at CINCINNATI -132 Chicago Cubs +112
at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF
at N.Y METS OFF Washington OFF
at MILWAUKEE -231 Arizona +191
at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF
at LA DODGERS -375 Colorado +300
American League
at CLEVELAND -185 Kansas City +159
N.Y Yankees -145 at TEXAS +124
Toronto -140 at BALTIMORE +120
Tampa Bay -135 at BOSTON +115
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -124 Minnesota +104
at SEATTLE -252 Detroit +210
LA Angels -178 at OAKLAND +153
Interleague
at HOUSTON OFF Philadelphia OFF
College Football
Wednesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at UCF (65½) SMU
Friday
Nebraska (OFF) at RUTGERS
at MEMPHIS (OFF) Houston
at SAN JOSE STATE (OFF) UNLV
at NEVADA (OFF) Colorado State
Saturday
TCU (OFF) at KANSAS
Louisville 5 5 (52) at VIRGINIA
at BOWLING GREEN (54½) Buffalo
at MISSISSIPPI STATE (OFF) Arkansas
at MARYLAND 4 (61½) Purdue
at FLORIDA 10½ 10½ (OFF) Missouri
Tennessee (OFF) at LSU
Texas (OFF) at OKLAHOMA
Michigan 18½ 21½ (OFF) at INDIANA
at WESTERN MICHIGAN 4 4 (59) Eastern Michigan
at GEORGIA STATE 2 (65) Georgia Southern
at OHIO 11 11 (60) Akron
at CINCINNATI 27 27 (58) South Florida
Liberty 25½ 25½ (50½) at UMASS
at OKLAHOMA STATE 13½ 10½ (OFF) Texas Tech
Toledo (OFF) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Wisconsin (OFF) at NORTHWESTERN
Kent State 3 3 (OFF) at MIAMI (OH)
Tulsa 6 5 (OFF) at NAVY
at UAB (OFF) Middle Tennessee
at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 9 9 (OFF) Ball State
Utah 3 (OFF) at UCLA
at PITTSBURGH 14 14½ (43½) Virginia Tech
at GEORGIA 24½ 27½ (OFF) Auburn
at TULANE 2 (OFF) East Carolina
Washington 13½ 11½ (OFF) at ARIZONA STATE
at MIAMI 3 (OFF) North Carolina
Duke (OFF) at GEORGIA TECH
Ohio State 24½ 25½ (OFF) at MICHIGAN STATE
Ole Miss 18 19½ (OFF) at VANDERBILT
at UTSA (OFF) Western Kentucky
James Madison 10 (OFF) at ARKANSAS STATE
Air Force 9 9 (OFF) at UTAH STATE
at LOUISIANA TECH PK 1 (OFF) UTEP
at TROY 7 7 (OFF) Southern Miss
UConn (OFF) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
Wyoming (OFF) at NEW MEXICO
Appalachian State 18 18 (OFF) at TEXAS STATE
at ILLINOIS (OFF) Iowa
at USC 10½ 10½ (OFF) Washington State
Notre Dame (OFF) at BYU
at WAKE FOREST 14 14½ (OFF) Army
at KENTUCKY 12½ 11½ (OFF) South Carolina
Clemson 20½ 20½ (49½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Kansas State (OFF) at IOWA STATE
at ALABAMA 16½ 23½ (OFF) Texas A&M
at NC STATE (OFF) Florida State
Coastal Carolina 14 14 (OFF) at UL MONROE
Oregon 10½ 10½ (OFF) at ARIZONA
at BOISE STATE (OFF) Fresno State
at SAN DIEGO STATE 16½ 19½ (OFF) Hawaii
Oregon State (OFF) at STANFORD
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TAMPA BAY 1 (46½) Kansas City
Monday
at SAN FRANCISCO (42½) LA Rams

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

