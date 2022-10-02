MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF at CINCINNATI -132 Chicago Cubs +112 at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF Washington OFF at MILWAUKEE -231 Arizona +191 at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF at LA DODGERS -375 Colorado +300 American League at CLEVELAND -185 Kansas City +159 N.Y Yankees -145 at TEXAS +124 Toronto -140 at BALTIMORE +120 Tampa Bay -135 at BOSTON +115 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -124 Minnesota +104 at SEATTLE -252 Detroit +210 LA Angels -178 at OAKLAND +153 Interleague at HOUSTON OFF Philadelphia OFF College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at UCF 3½ 3½ (65½) SMU Friday Nebraska 7½ 2½ (OFF) at RUTGERS at MEMPHIS 4½ 3½ (OFF) Houston at SAN JOSE STATE 1½ 4½ (OFF) UNLV at NEVADA 2½ 3½ (OFF) Colorado State Saturday TCU 2½ 4½ (OFF) at KANSAS Louisville 5 5 (52) at VIRGINIA at BOWLING GREEN 1½ 1½ (54½) Buffalo at MISSISSIPPI STATE 2½ 5½ (OFF) Arkansas at MARYLAND 4 3½ (61½) Purdue at FLORIDA 10½ 10½ (OFF) Missouri Tennessee 3½ 3½ (OFF) at LSU Texas 2½ 4½ (OFF) at OKLAHOMA Michigan 18½ 21½ (OFF) at INDIANA at WESTERN MICHIGAN 4 4 (59) Eastern Michigan at GEORGIA STATE 2 2½ (65) Georgia Southern at OHIO 11 11 (60) Akron at CINCINNATI 27 27 (58) South Florida Liberty 25½ 25½ (50½) at UMASS at OKLAHOMA STATE 13½ 10½ (OFF) Texas Tech Toledo 5½ 5½ (OFF) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS Wisconsin 9½ 9½ (OFF) at NORTHWESTERN Kent State 3 3 (OFF) at MIAMI (OH) Tulsa 6 5 (OFF) at NAVY at UAB 9½ 9½ (OFF) Middle Tennessee at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 9 9 (OFF) Ball State Utah 3½ 3 (OFF) at UCLA at PITTSBURGH 14 14½ (43½) Virginia Tech at GEORGIA 24½ 27½ (OFF) Auburn at TULANE 2 2½ (OFF) East Carolina Washington 13½ 11½ (OFF) at ARIZONA STATE at MIAMI 4½ 3 (OFF) North Carolina Duke 2½ 3½ (OFF) at GEORGIA TECH Ohio State 24½ 25½ (OFF) at MICHIGAN STATE Ole Miss 18 19½ (OFF) at VANDERBILT at UTSA 5½ 5½ (OFF) Western Kentucky James Madison 9½ 10 (OFF) at ARKANSAS STATE Air Force 9 9 (OFF) at UTAH STATE at LOUISIANA TECH PK 1 (OFF) UTEP at TROY 7 7 (OFF) Southern Miss UConn 3½ 4½ (OFF) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL Wyoming 3½ 3½ (OFF) at NEW MEXICO Appalachian State 18 18 (OFF) at TEXAS STATE at ILLINOIS 4½ 4½ (OFF) Iowa at USC 10½ 10½ (OFF) Washington State Notre Dame 6½ 2½ (OFF) at BYU at WAKE FOREST 14 14½ (OFF) Army at KENTUCKY 12½ 11½ (OFF) South Carolina Clemson 20½ 20½ (49½) at BOSTON COLLEGE Kansas State 1½ 1½ (OFF) at IOWA STATE at ALABAMA 16½ 23½ (OFF) Texas A&M at NC STATE 3½ 3½ (OFF) Florida State Coastal Carolina 14 14 (OFF) at UL MONROE Oregon 10½ 10½ (OFF) at ARIZONA at BOISE STATE 6½ 6½ (OFF) Fresno State at SAN DIEGO STATE 16½ 19½ (OFF) Hawaii Oregon State 7½ 7½ (OFF) at STANFORD NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 1 1½ (46½) Kansas City Monday at SAN FRANCISCO 1½ 1½ (42½) LA Rams

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.