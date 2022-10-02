MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|-132
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+112
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-231
|Arizona
|+191
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-375
|Colorado
|+300
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-185
|Kansas
|City
|+159
|N.Y Yankees
|-145
|at
|TEXAS
|+124
|Toronto
|-140
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+120
|Tampa Bay
|-135
|at
|BOSTON
|+115
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-124
|Minnesota
|+104
|at SEATTLE
|-252
|Detroit
|+210
|LA Angels
|-178
|at
|OAKLAND
|+153
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|College Football
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at UCF
|3½
|3½
|(65½)
|SMU
|Friday
|Nebraska
|7½
|2½
|(OFF)
|at
|RUTGERS
|at MEMPHIS
|4½
|3½
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at SAN JOSE STATE
|1½
|4½
|(OFF)
|UNLV
|at NEVADA
|2½
|3½
|(OFF)
|Colorado
|State
|Saturday
|TCU
|2½
|4½
|(OFF)
|at
|KANSAS
|Louisville
|5
|5
|(52)
|at
|VIRGINIA
|at BOWLING GREEN
|1½
|1½
|(54½)
|Buffalo
|at MISSISSIPPI STATE
|2½
|5½
|(OFF)
|Arkansas
|at MARYLAND
|4
|3½
|(61½)
|Purdue
|at FLORIDA
|10½
|10½
|(OFF)
|Missouri
|Tennessee
|3½
|3½
|(OFF)
|at
|LSU
|Texas
|2½
|4½
|(OFF)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|Michigan
|18½
|21½
|(OFF)
|at
|INDIANA
|at WESTERN MICHIGAN
|4
|4
|(59)
|Eastern
|Michigan
|at GEORGIA STATE
|2
|2½
|(65)
|Georgia
|Southern
|at OHIO
|11
|11
|(60)
|Akron
|at CINCINNATI
|27
|27
|(58)
|South
|Florida
|Liberty
|25½
|25½
|(50½)
|at
|UMASS
|at OKLAHOMA STATE
|13½
|10½
|(OFF)
|Texas
|Tech
|Toledo
|5½
|5½
|(OFF)
|at
|NORTHERN
|ILLINOIS
|Wisconsin
|9½
|9½
|(OFF)
|at
|NORTHWESTERN
|Kent State
|3
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|MIAMI
|(OH)
|Tulsa
|6
|5
|(OFF)
|at
|NAVY
|at UAB
|9½
|9½
|(OFF)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|9
|9
|(OFF)
|Ball
|State
|Utah
|3½
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|UCLA
|at PITTSBURGH
|14
|14½
|(43½)
|Virginia
|Tech
|at GEORGIA
|24½
|27½
|(OFF)
|Auburn
|at TULANE
|2
|2½
|(OFF)
|East
|Carolina
|Washington
|13½
|11½
|(OFF)
|at
|ARIZONA
|STATE
|at MIAMI
|4½
|3
|(OFF)
|North
|Carolina
|Duke
|2½
|3½
|(OFF)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|Ohio State
|24½
|25½
|(OFF)
|at
|MICHIGAN
|STATE
|Ole Miss
|18
|19½
|(OFF)
|at
|VANDERBILT
|at UTSA
|5½
|5½
|(OFF)
|Western
|Kentucky
|James Madison
|9½
|10
|(OFF)
|at
|ARKANSAS
|STATE
|Air Force
|9
|9
|(OFF)
|at
|UTAH
|STATE
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|PK
|1
|(OFF)
|UTEP
|at TROY
|7
|7
|(OFF)
|Southern
|Miss
|UConn
|3½
|4½
|(OFF)
|at
|FLORIDA
|INTERNATIONAL
|Wyoming
|3½
|3½
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|Appalachian State
|18
|18
|(OFF)
|at
|TEXAS
|STATE
|at ILLINOIS
|4½
|4½
|(OFF)
|Iowa
|at USC
|10½
|10½
|(OFF)
|Washington
|State
|Notre Dame
|6½
|2½
|(OFF)
|at
|BYU
|at WAKE FOREST
|14
|14½
|(OFF)
|Army
|at KENTUCKY
|12½
|11½
|(OFF)
|South
|Carolina
|Clemson
|20½
|20½
|(49½)
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|Kansas State
|1½
|1½
|(OFF)
|at
|IOWA
|STATE
|at ALABAMA
|16½
|23½
|(OFF)
|Texas
|A&M
|at NC STATE
|3½
|3½
|(OFF)
|Florida
|State
|Coastal Carolina
|14
|14
|(OFF)
|at
|UL
|MONROE
|Oregon
|10½
|10½
|(OFF)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at BOISE STATE
|6½
|6½
|(OFF)
|Fresno
|State
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|16½
|19½
|(OFF)
|Hawaii
|Oregon State
|7½
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|STANFORD
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TAMPA BAY
|1
|1½
|(46½)
|Kansas
|City
|Monday
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|1½
|1½
|(42½)
|LA
|Rams
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
