FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
Line
American League
at CLEVELAND
OFF
N.Y
Yankees
OFF
College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|5½
|3½
|(54½)
|Rice
|Utah State
|9½
|14½
|(45½)
|at
|COLORADO
|STATE
|at SOUTH ALABAMA
|17½
|16½
|(51½)
|UL
|Monroe
|at FLORIDA
|3½
|1½
|(50½)
|LSU
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|3½
|3½
|(53½)
|Arkansas
|State
|Clemson
|10½
|4½
|(50½)
|at
|FLORIDA
|STATE
|at EAST CAROLINA
|4½
|5½
|(62½)
|Memphis
|at NOTRE DAME
|17½
|16½
|(54½)
|Stanford
|Mississippi State
|1½
|3½
|(50½)
|at
|KENTUCKY
|at PURDUE
|13½
|13½
|(56½)
|Nebraska
|at UTAH
|3
|3½
|(64½)
|USC
|New Mexico
|6½
|7½
|(38½)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|STATE
|North Carolina
|6½
|7
|(69½)
|at
|DUKE
|at OREGON STATE
|3½
|3
|(51½)
|Washington
|State
|Air Force
|9½
|10
|(49½)
|at
|UNLV
|San Jose State
|3½
|7½
|(47½)
|at
|FRESNO
|STATE
|Sunday
|Nevada
|7½
|5½
|(51½)
|at
|HAWAII
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|2½
|1½
|(41)
|Jacksonville
|San Francisco
|6
|4½
|(44½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Tampa Bay
|6½
|10
|(45½)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|Baltimore
|6
|6
|(45½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Cincinnati
|1
|2½
|(43½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|2½
|(43½)
|New
|England
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|(45½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at GREEN BAY
|9½
|7½
|(45½)
|NY
|Jets
|Arizona
|2½
|2½
|(50½)
|at
|SEATTLE
|at LA RAMS
|8½
|10
|(41½)
|Carolina
|Buffalo
|1
|2½
|(53½)
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4½
|6½
|(42½)
|Dallas
|Monday
|at LA CHARGERS
|4
|4½
|(45½)
|Denver
