FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line American League at CLEVELAND OFF N.Y Yankees OFF College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 5½ 3½ (54½) Rice Utah State 9½ 14½ (45½) at COLORADO STATE at SOUTH ALABAMA 17½ 16½ (51½) UL Monroe at FLORIDA 3½ 1½ (50½) LSU at SOUTHERN MISS 3½ 3½ (53½) Arkansas State Clemson 10½ 4½ (50½) at FLORIDA STATE at EAST CAROLINA 4½ 5½ (62½) Memphis at NOTRE DAME 17½ 16½ (54½) Stanford Mississippi State 1½ 3½ (50½) at KENTUCKY at PURDUE 13½ 13½ (56½) Nebraska at UTAH 3 3½ (64½) USC New Mexico 6½ 7½ (38½) at NEW MEXICO STATE North Carolina 6½ 7 (69½) at DUKE at OREGON STATE 3½ 3 (51½) Washington State Air Force 9½ 10 (49½) at UNLV San Jose State 3½ 7½ (47½) at FRESNO STATE Sunday Nevada 7½ 5½ (51½) at HAWAII NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 1½ (41) Jacksonville San Francisco 6 4½ (44½) at ATLANTA Tampa Bay 6½ 10 (45½) at PITTSBURGH Baltimore 6 6 (45½) at NY GIANTS Cincinnati 1 2½ (43½) at NEW ORLEANS at CLEVELAND 3½ 2½ (43½) New England Minnesota 1 3 (45½) at MIAMI at GREEN BAY 9½ 7½ (45½) NY Jets Arizona 2½ 2½ (50½) at SEATTLE at LA RAMS 8½ 10 (41½) Carolina Buffalo 1 2½ (53½) at KANSAS CITY at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (42½) Dallas Monday at LA CHARGERS 4 4½ (45½) Denver

