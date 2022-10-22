On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
October 22, 2022
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Diego OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Houston OFF
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA LAKERS 3 (224) Portland
at ATLANTA 10 (229½) Charlotte
at CLEVELAND (216½) Washington
at NEW ORLEANS (231) Utah
Minnesota 7 (225½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at GOLDEN STATE (230½) Sacramento
at LA CLIPPERS 2 (219½) Phoenix
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Fresno State 12½ (40½) at NEW MEXICO
at AIR FORCE (46½) Boise State
at ALABAMA 22½ 21½ (61½) Mississippi State
at PENN STATE (43½) Minnesota
Texas A&M 3 (44½) at SOUTH CAROLINA
UCF (63½) at EAST CAROLINA
at TCU (54½) Kansas State
at LOUISVILLE (55½) Pittsburgh
at OREGON STATE 23½ 22½ (47½) Colorado
at WYOMING (44½) Utah State
Washington (54½) at CAL
San Diego State 7 (35½) at NEVADA
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Tampa Bay 10 13½ (38½) at CAROLINA
at CINCINNATI 7 (47½) Atlanta
at DALLAS 7 (48½) Detroit
at TENNESSEE (41½) Indianapolis
Green Bay (41½) at WASHINGTON
at JACKSONVILLE 3 3 (43½) NY Giants
at BALTIMORE 6 (45½) Cleveland
NY Jets 4 (36½) at DENVER
at LAS VEGAS 7 7 (45½) Houston
Kansas City (48½) at SAN FRANCISCO
at LA CHARGERS 5 (50½) Seattle
at MIAMI (44½) Pittsburgh
Monday
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (40½) Chicago
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Seattle -142 at CHICAGO +118
at N.Y RANGERS -215 Columbus +176
at FLORIDA -188 N.Y Islanders +155
at DETROIT -142 Anaheim +116
at PHILADELPHIA -146 San Jose +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

