MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Diego OFF American League at N.Y YANKEES OFF Houston OFF NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA LAKERS 3 (224) Portland at ATLANTA 10 (229½) Charlotte at CLEVELAND 3½ (216½) Washington at NEW ORLEANS 7½ (231) Utah Minnesota 7 (225½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at GOLDEN STATE 8½ (230½) Sacramento at LA CLIPPERS 2 (219½) Phoenix College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Fresno State 12½ 9½ (40½) at NEW MEXICO at AIR FORCE 4½ 1½ (46½) Boise State at ALABAMA 22½ 21½ (61½) Mississippi State at PENN STATE 9½ 4½ (43½) Minnesota Texas A&M 3½ 3 (44½) at SOUTH CAROLINA UCF 4½ 5½ (63½) at EAST CAROLINA at TCU 4½ 3½ (54½) Kansas State at LOUISVILLE 1½ 1½ (55½) Pittsburgh at OREGON STATE 23½ 22½ (47½) Colorado at WYOMING 3½ 4½ (44½) Utah State Washington 9½ 7½ (54½) at CAL San Diego State 9½ 7 (35½) at NEVADA NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tampa Bay 10 13½ (38½) at CAROLINA at CINCINNATI 7 6½ (47½) Atlanta at DALLAS 7 6½ (48½) Detroit at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (41½) Indianapolis Green Bay 5½ 4½ (41½) at WASHINGTON at JACKSONVILLE 3 3 (43½) NY Giants at BALTIMORE 6 6½ (45½) Cleveland NY Jets 4 1½ (36½) at DENVER at LAS VEGAS 7 7 (45½) Houston Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at SAN FRANCISCO at LA CHARGERS 7½ 5 (50½) Seattle at MIAMI 6½ 7½ (44½) Pittsburgh Monday at NEW ENGLAND 6 7½ (40½) Chicago NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Seattle -142 at CHICAGO +118 at N.Y RANGERS -215 Columbus +176 at FLORIDA -188 N.Y Islanders +155 at DETROIT -142 Anaheim +116 at PHILADELPHIA -146 San Jose +122

