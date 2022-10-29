On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022 4:26 pm
1 min read
      

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at LA CLIPPERS
OFF
(OFF)
New
Orleans

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across...

READ MORE

NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at BOSTON 8 (OFF) Washington
Golden State 9 (OFF) at DETROIT
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) New York
Minnesota (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO
at DALLAS (OFF) Orlando
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Houston
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Denver
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BOISE STATE 27½ 25½ (41½) Colorado State
USC 14½ 14 (73½) at ARIZONA
at TENNESSEE 11½ (61½) Kentucky
at MARSHALL (53½) Coastal Carolina
UAB (45½) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Ole Miss (54½) at TEXAS A&M
Arizona State 11½ 13½ (48½) at COLORADO
at MICHIGAN 22½ (54½) Michigan State
at TEXAS TECH (60½) Baylor
at NORTH CAROLINA 3 (65½) Pittsburgh
at UTEP ½ (52½) Middle Tennessee
at FRESNO STATE 10½ (43½) San Diego State
at UCLA 16½ 16½ (64½) Stanford
at SAN JOSE STATE 26½ 24½ (44½) Nevada
Sunday
Wyoming 10½ 11½ (50½) at HAWAII
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at JACKSONVILLE (40½) Denver
at DALLAS 10 (42½) Chicago
Miami 3 4 (51½) at DETROIT
at MINNESOTA 6 (48½) Arizona
New England (39½) at NY JETS
Las Vegas (49½) at NEW ORLEANS
at ATLANTA 4 (41½) Carolina
at PHILADELPHIA 10½ (42½) Pittsburgh
at HOUSTON 1 (38½) Tennessee
San Francisco 1 (41½) at LA RAMS
at SEATTLE 3 (44½) NY Giants
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (39½) Washington
at BUFFALO 10½ (46½) Green Bay
Monday
Cincinnati (45½) at CLEVELAND
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at NEW JERSEY -192 Columbus +158
Minnesota -182 at CHICAGO +150
at VEGAS -196 Winnipeg +162
Toronto -178 at ANAHEIM +146
New York -196 at ARIZONA +162

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|4 Columbus Cyber Security Summit
11|4 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
11|4 Army Scholarship Foundation Fall...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories