NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at LA CLIPPERS
OFF
(OFF)
New
Orleans
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at BOSTON
|8
|(OFF)
|Washington
|Golden State
|9
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|Minnesota
|5½
|(OFF)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at DALLAS
|9½
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOISE STATE
|27½
|25½
|(41½)
|Colorado
|State
|USC
|14½
|14
|(73½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at TENNESSEE
|5½
|11½
|(61½)
|Kentucky
|at MARSHALL
|2½
|2½
|(53½)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|UAB
|6½
|4½
|(45½)
|at
|FLORIDA
|ATLANTIC
|Ole Miss
|3½
|3½
|(54½)
|at
|TEXAS
|A&M
|Arizona State
|11½
|13½
|(48½)
|at
|COLORADO
|at MICHIGAN
|8½
|22½
|(54½)
|Michigan
|State
|at TEXAS TECH
|2½
|2½
|(60½)
|Baylor
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|1½
|3
|(65½)
|Pittsburgh
|at UTEP
|½
|2½
|(52½)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at FRESNO STATE
|8½
|10½
|(43½)
|San
|Diego
|State
|at UCLA
|16½
|16½
|(64½)
|Stanford
|at SAN JOSE STATE
|26½
|24½
|(44½)
|Nevada
|Sunday
|Wyoming
|10½
|11½
|(50½)
|at
|HAWAII
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at JACKSONVILLE
|6½
|2½
|(40½)
|Denver
|at DALLAS
|10
|9½
|(42½)
|Chicago
|Miami
|3
|4
|(51½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at MINNESOTA
|6
|3½
|(48½)
|Arizona
|New England
|1½
|2½
|(39½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Las Vegas
|1½
|1½
|(49½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at ATLANTA
|6½
|4
|(41½)
|Carolina
|at PHILADELPHIA
|9½
|10½
|(42½)
|Pittsburgh
|at HOUSTON
|3½
|1
|(38½)
|Tennessee
|San Francisco
|2½
|1
|(41½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|at SEATTLE
|2½
|3
|(44½)
|NY
|Giants
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|5½
|3
|(39½)
|Washington
|at BUFFALO
|8½
|10½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|Monday
|Cincinnati
|2½
|3½
|(45½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at NEW JERSEY
|-192
|Columbus
|+158
|Minnesota
|-182
|at
|CHICAGO
|+150
|at VEGAS
|-196
|Winnipeg
|+162
|Toronto
|-178
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+146
|New York
|-196
|at
|ARIZONA
|+162
