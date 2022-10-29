NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) New Orleans at BOSTON 8 (OFF) Washington Golden State 9 (OFF) at DETROIT at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) New York Minnesota 5½ (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at DALLAS 9½ (OFF) Orlando at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Houston at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Denver College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BOISE STATE 27½ 25½ (41½) Colorado State USC 14½ 14 (73½) at ARIZONA at TENNESSEE 5½ 11½ (61½) Kentucky at MARSHALL 2½ 2½ (53½) Coastal Carolina UAB 6½ 4½ (45½) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC Ole Miss 3½ 3½ (54½) at TEXAS A&M Arizona State 11½ 13½ (48½) at COLORADO at MICHIGAN 8½ 22½ (54½) Michigan State at TEXAS TECH 2½ 2½ (60½) Baylor at NORTH CAROLINA 1½ 3 (65½) Pittsburgh at UTEP ½ 2½ (52½) Middle Tennessee at FRESNO STATE 8½ 10½ (43½) San Diego State at UCLA 16½ 16½ (64½) Stanford at SAN JOSE STATE 26½ 24½ (44½) Nevada Sunday Wyoming 10½ 11½ (50½) at HAWAII NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 6½ 2½ (40½) Denver at DALLAS 10 9½ (42½) Chicago Miami 3 4 (51½) at DETROIT at MINNESOTA 6 3½ (48½) Arizona New England 1½ 2½ (39½) at NY JETS Las Vegas 1½ 1½ (49½) at NEW ORLEANS at ATLANTA 6½ 4 (41½) Carolina at PHILADELPHIA 9½ 10½ (42½) Pittsburgh at HOUSTON 3½ 1 (38½) Tennessee San Francisco 2½ 1 (41½) at LA RAMS at SEATTLE 2½ 3 (44½) NY Giants at INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 3 (39½) Washington at BUFFALO 8½ 10½ (46½) Green Bay Monday Cincinnati 2½ 3½ (45½) at CLEVELAND NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at NEW JERSEY -192 Columbus +158 Minnesota -182 at CHICAGO +150 at VEGAS -196 Winnipeg +162 Toronto -178 at ANAHEIM +146 New York -196 at ARIZONA +162

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.