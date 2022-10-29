On Air: Federal News Network program
Stanzani’s 4TDs sends LIU past Duquesne 50-48 in 2OT

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022 4:36 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Luca Stanzani threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Owen Glascoe then completed the 2-point conversion with a toss to Michael Love and Long Island beat Duquesne 50-48 in double overtime Saturday.

Duquesne’s Ayden Garnes blocked Michael Coney’s 24-yard field goal attempt with 1:25 left in regulation, and with 24 seconds to go, Coney missed a 52-yard attempt to force the extra sessions.

Stanzani was 22 of 27 for 346 yards passing with four touchdowns and an interception. The Sharks (1-7, 1-3 Northeast Conference) erupted with four touchdowns in the third quarter for a 35-21 advantage. It marked the Sharks first-ever, four-touchdown quarter since joining the FCS ranks in 2019.

The Sharks entered the contest with a 10-game losing streak that started Nov. 6, 2021 with a 34-26 home defeat against the Dukes. Since moving to the FCS level, Long Island has posted a record of 5-27.

Joe Mischler threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns but had three interceptions for the Dukes (2-6, 1-3).

___

Top Stories