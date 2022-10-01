On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stonehill wins in its NEC debut, 24-20 over Duquesne

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 3:26 pm
< a min read
      

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ashur Carraha threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Corbett on the first play of the fourth quarter and Stonehill made its Northeast Conference game a success with a 24-20 win on Saturday over Duquesne.

The game was first in the NEC for the Skyhawks (3-0, 1-0), who are in their first year transitioning from Division II to the FCS.

The Dukes (1-4, 1-1) took a 17-10 lead on Abdul Janneh’s...

READ MORE

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ashur Carraha threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Corbett on the first play of the fourth quarter and Stonehill made its Northeast Conference game a success with a 24-20 win on Saturday over Duquesne.

The game was first in the NEC for the Skyhawks (3-0, 1-0), who are in their first year transitioning from Division II to the FCS.

The Dukes (1-4, 1-1) took a 17-10 lead on Abdul Janneh’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Joe Mischler in the final minute of the first half. Carraha threw an 8-yard score to Will Diamantis before the Dukes took a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter.

Anthony Lamonica’s interception with 1:21 left clinched the win.

        Insight by Pegasystems: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and guest Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense will discuss software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense.

Carraha threw for 149 yards with the two TDs and an interception and added a 30-yard rushing score. Corbett had 130 yards rushing and added 63 receiving.

Mischler and Darius Perrantes had a touchdown and an interception apiece for the Dukes. Janneh made two TD catches.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 BSides St. Louis!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories