Stonehill wins in its NEC debut, 24-20 over Duquesne

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ashur Carraha threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Corbett on the first play of the fourth quarter and Stonehill made its Northeast Conference game a success with a 24-20 win on Saturday over Duquesne.

The game was first in the NEC for the Skyhawks (3-0, 1-0), who are in their first year transitioning from Division II to the FCS.

The Dukes (1-4, 1-1) took a 17-10 lead on Abdul Janneh’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Joe Mischler in the final minute of the first half. Carraha threw an 8-yard score to Will Diamantis before the Dukes took a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter.

Anthony Lamonica’s interception with 1:21 left clinched the win.

Carraha threw for 149 yards with the two TDs and an interception and added a 30-yard rushing score. Corbett had 130 yards rushing and added 63 receiving.

Mischler and Darius Perrantes had a touchdown and an interception apiece for the Dukes. Janneh made two TD catches.

