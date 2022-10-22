On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Suchy scores 3 touchdowns, Butler shuts down Marist 31-10

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Suchy scored three touchdowns, Butler dominated the second half, and the Bulldogs won their homecoming game, defeating Marist 31-10 on Saturday.

Suchy had 84 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 12 and 3 yards. He also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Bret Bushka in the fourth quarter. Bushka completed 14 of 23 passes for 159 yards and added 69 yards rushing.

Butler (5-2, 3-1 Pioneer Football League)...

READ MORE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Suchy scored three touchdowns, Butler dominated the second half, and the Bulldogs won their homecoming game, defeating Marist 31-10 on Saturday.

Suchy had 84 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 12 and 3 yards. He also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Bret Bushka in the fourth quarter. Bushka completed 14 of 23 passes for 159 yards and added 69 yards rushing.

Butler (5-2, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) outscored Marist 21-0 after halftime, holding the Red Foxes (2-5, 2-3) to 116 yards in the second half and only four yards in the fourth quarter.

Marist’s Brock Bagozzi was 23-of-42 passing for 214 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Butler’s Luka Zurak, who entered the game as one of four kickers in FCS who has not missed a field goal this season, made his only attempt, a 35-yarder.

Butler has won its last five homecoming games.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News