Swen’s 3 rushing TDs help Wyoming beat Utah State 28-14

The Associated Press
October 23, 2022 1:17 am
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Titus Swen ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and D.Q. James added 10 carries for 120 yards to help Wyoming beat Utah State 28-14 Saturday night.

Swen scored on a 30-yard run with 5:02 left in the first quarter and his 5-yard scoring run with 8:01 to go in the first half made it 14-0.

Utah State (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West) trimmed its deficit to...

Utah State (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West) trimmed its deficit to 17-13 when Calvin Tyler Jr. capped seven-play, 62-yard drive with a 31-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter but John Hoyland — who made a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half — kicked a 51-yard field goal about 4 minutes later and Swen capped the scoring with a 6-yard TD run with 4:11 to play.

Bishop Davenport completed 17 of 26 passes for 104 yards with an interception and added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Aggies.

Wyoming finished with 529 total yards — including 330 yards rushing on 50 carries — while limiting Utah State to 217.

