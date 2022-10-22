Tennessee Tech gets past Kennesaw State in OT, 33-30

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd scored from 4-yards out in overtime to lift Kennesaw State to a 33-30 win over Tennessee Tech in a wild non-conference showdown on Saturday. The teams combined to score 17 points in the final 90 seconds of regulation. Conor Cummins converted a 40-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to pull Kennesaw State even and force the extra period, and the Owls’ defense held the Golden Eagles to... READ MORE

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd scored from 4-yards out in overtime to lift Kennesaw State to a 33-30 win over Tennessee Tech in a wild non-conference showdown on Saturday.

The teams combined to score 17 points in the final 90 seconds of regulation.

Conor Cummins converted a 40-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to pull Kennesaw State even and force the extra period, and the Owls’ defense held the Golden Eagles to a 46-yard Hayden Olsen field goal on the opening possession of overtime.

Shepherd had 224 yards and a touchdown and added 125 yards and the game-winning score on 30 carries.

Shepherd put Kennesaw State (2-4) in front 24-20 with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Foster, but Jeremiah Oatsvall completed four passes, including a 39-yard strike to Heath Price and an 18-yarder to Willie Miller for a touchdown with 27 seconds remaining.

Oatsvall was 18 of 29 for 264 yards and three touchdowns for Tennessee Tech (1-6).

