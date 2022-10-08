Trending:
Texas A&M Commerce fights off SE Louisiana 31-28

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Following a two-game absence, Eric Rodriguez threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns and Texas A&M Commerce beat Southeastern Louisiana 31-28 on Saturday in the Lion’s first-ever Southland Conference contest.

With a 31-28 lead with 4:44 left, the Lions (3-2, 1-0) put together a 15-play drive, marched to the Southeastern 12 and time expired for their first win over a Division I opponent this season. It was Southeastern Louisiana’s (3-3, 1-1) first loss against an FCS opponent this year.

On the first play from from scrimmage after halftime, Rodriguez connected with Andrew Armstrong for a 77-yard touchdown pass that put the Lions ahead 17-14 and they never trailed again.

Rodriguez connected again with Armstrong from 4 yards out with 8:22 remaining for a 31-21 advantage. Southeastern Louisiana responded with a 13-play, 64-yard drive to reduce the deficit to three when Carlos Washington Jr. ran it in from the 1 with 4:44 left.

Armstrong finished with 153 receiving yards on eight receptions and Kennedy Snell caught six passes for 113 yards and a score.

Washington had three rushing touchdowns for Southeastern Louisiana.

Top Stories