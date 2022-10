Texas A&M-Commerce shuts out McNeese in 2nd half, wins 40-15

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Eric Rodriguez threw two of his three touchdown passes to Andrew Armstrong and Texas A&M-Commerce shut out McNeese in the second half in a 40-15 victory on Saturday night. Rodriguez was 24-of-35 passing for 268 yards. Armstrong had nine catches for 113 yards receiving. The pair connected on an 8-yard score to pull to 15-14 with 4:30 remaining in the second quarter. Emmanuel Adagbon’s 42-yard field goal just before... READ MORE

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Eric Rodriguez threw two of his three touchdown passes to Andrew Armstrong and Texas A&M-Commerce shut out McNeese in the second half in a 40-15 victory on Saturday night.

Rodriguez was 24-of-35 passing for 268 yards. Armstrong had nine catches for 113 yards receiving. The pair connected on an 8-yard score to pull to 15-14 with 4:30 remaining in the second quarter. Emmanuel Adagbon’s 42-yard field goal just before the break gave Texas A&M-Commerce (4-2, 2-0 Southland Conference) the lead for good.

Knox Kadum threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Josh Matthews and Deonta McMahon ran for a 1-yard score for McNeese (1-5, 0-2).

The Lions put up 460 yards of offense compared to McNeese’s 228.

